Dog owners can get free grub at this Dublin pub every Sunday

Dog owners of Dublin are in luck as they can bag themselves free grub at MVP in Dublin 8 every Sunday - providing they bring their doggo along with them.

MVP is one of Dublin's lesser-known spots, partly because it's located a little ways outside of town and partly because locals rarely share knowledge of such a hidden gem with others. Want to keep it all to themselves don't they? But that's hardly fair, especially considering this place is home to the glorious Spudbox - which dog owners can get for free every Sunday... but only if you bring your pup along with you.

Doesn't sound like much of a catch to me, to be honest, I'd never leave my dog at home if given the choice.

For anyone unfamiliar with a Spudbox (shame on you), it's exactly what you'd expect - a food box where the main ingredient is the humble spud. Back on the menu at their first home, MVP now serve up three different options. First, pick your spud (bravas/fries/has brown waffle), next pic your topping (chorizo and melted cheese, plain sailing, beef gravy or nacho style with cheese, guac and jalapeno herbs) and then add some greens.

The only catch is that you gots to upload a pic and tag both MVP and Spudbox, but you'd surely be doing that anyway so it's hardly much of an ask.

Sadly, my own pup is home in Longford at the min, so anyone want to lend me their doggo for the day?!

Header image via Instagram/MVP Dublin