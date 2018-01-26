Dublin Café Hits Back After Michelin Asks For 'Misleading' Reference To Be Removed

"Please note that your restaurant has never been recommended by Michelin"

A Dublin café has hit back after receiving a legal letter from Michelin this week.

In the letter, a representative for the distinguished restaurant guide requested that The White Moose Café remove a sentence that reads:

“The White Moose Cafe is the only 5-Michelin-Star restaurant on planet Earth”

The letter states:

'Hello,

'It has been brought to our attention that you are using the Michelin brand name on your website and on social media to advertise The White Moose Café.

'Please note that your restaurant has never been recommended by Michelin.

'The use of our name and the "5-Michelin-star" award are therefore misleading and must be removed from your website and any other marketing material immediately.'

Now, a post on The White Moose Café Facebook page acknowledges that the reference has been removed.

The post reads

"Dear Michelin Man, Thank you for your email and I’m sorry we’ve upset you by making satirical claims about our culinary excellence.

'To keep you happy, we have changed the wording on our website from: “The White Moose Cafe is the only 5-Michelin-Star restaurant on planet Earth” To “The White Moose Cafe is the only 5-Michelin-Star restaurant on planet Mars”

'Many thanks, Paul Stenson www.whitemoosecafe.ie/ P.S. If you are going to send a legal letter please ensure it’s of the edible variety. Gluten-free if possible."

READ MORE: Dublin Woman Is Suing Singer Rihanna Regarding Alleged "False Email And Malicious Rumours"