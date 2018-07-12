This Dublin Café Has Just Released The Ice Cream Of Our Dreams
Bye bye summer bod
We're not able.
Had a bad day? Have some ice cream. Had a good day? Have some ice cream...there really isn't a bad time to eat ice cream.
Except for the people who eat it on a walk during the winter, yizzer all mad...
So when the guys down at Lauderée announced their new product, we just had to tell you because it's guaranteed to put a big ole smile on your face.
We're sound like that.
Introducing the ice cream Macaron...
Be still our beating hearts
