This Dublin Café Has Just Released The Ice Cream Of Our Dreams

Bye bye summer bod

Ice Cream

We're not able.

Had a bad day? Have some ice cream. Had a good day? Have some ice cream...there really isn't a bad time to eat ice cream.

Except for the people who eat it on a walk during the winter, yizzer all mad...

So when the guys down at Lauderée announced their new product, we just had to tell you because it's guaranteed to put a big ole smile on your face.

We're sound like that.

Introducing the ice cream Macaron...

Our new arrival, the ice-cream Macaron 📸 @julianschlosser_photographe

A post shared by Ladurée Ireland (@ladureeireland) on

Be still our beating hearts

via GIPHY

