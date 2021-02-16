Already with two branches out in Wicklow - one in Delgany, the other in Wicklow town - bread from Firehouse Bakery will soon be readily available in Dublin too.

A self-described "teeny, tiny deli with attitude", Minetta Deli already has quite the catalogue to choose from with foodie options ranging from wine to pizza to coffee, toasties, wholefood salads and various pre-prepped ready meals - with Firehouse's delicious doughy delights soon to join the list too.

Confirming they'll be adding bread from Firehouse Bakery to their repertoire from tomorrow, Minetta Deli seems just as excited about the news as we are, taking to Instagram to say:

"We are delighted to announce that from tomorrow we are teaming up with the amazing @firehousewicklow to provide our customers with the best Irish bread imaginable."

Encouraging customers to drop by and pick up a loaf, here's just a small taste of what their shelves will be stocked with:

the great white sourdough

cranberry and walnut

malthouse (granary)

spelt (wheat-free)

Along with plenty of pastries too. Call in tomorrow from 10am.

Header image via Instagram/Minetta Deli