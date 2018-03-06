Food and Drink

All These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Free Meals To Mammies This Mother's Day

There's free prosecco up for grabs too...

Pjimage 7

Mother's Day is  just around the corner, and for those of us who don't have two cents to rub together, it's a little stressful. 

Thankfully you might be able to avoid shelling out the big bucks this Sunday, because several Dublin restaurants are letting mums eat free. 

At Union Cafe in Mount Merrion, mammies get a free lunch when one kids meal and one adult main is purchased. 

In Captain America's on Grafton Street and in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, mothers eat for free throughout the day (again, alongside the purchase of a kids meal and an adult meal). 

Kiddies will be also given craft materials to make Mother's Day cards - perfect for keeping them entertained. 

In Sophie's at the Dean, mams will get a complimentary Bellini with brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and Angelina's are giving them free prosecco with dinner on Sunday. 

That's your weekend sorted so! 

READ NEXT: Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

mother's day Restaurants things to do
Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
All These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Free Meals To Mammies This Mother's Day
All These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Free Meals To Mammies This Mother's Day
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
Customers With These Names Can Get Free Pizza At The Bernard Shaw All Week
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
There's Free Drinks For Women in Nolita This Thursday To Celebrate International Women's Day
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Elephant & Castle And 12 Other Dublin Restaurants Have 25% Off For Storm Emma Workers
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
9 Cosy Spots In Dublin To Settle Into When The Weather Is Shite
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
This Dublin Restaurant Is Giving Out FREE Bottomless Bubbly With Brunch Today
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
All These Restaurants Are Open This Weekend - And Some Of Them Are Doing Great Deals
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Restaurant In Dublin
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Here Are Nine Unbelievable Places To Get Pizza In Dublin In 2018
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
Dublin Restaurants & Stores Have Suffered Through The Snow – Show Support This Sunday
Water Restrictions In Dublin Will Now Take Place From 8pm To 6am
Dublin

Water Restrictions In Dublin Will Now Take Place From 8pm To 6am
Pictures Show Dublin Bus Smashed After Collision With Mini Bus In City Centre
News

Pictures Show Dublin Bus Smashed After Collision With Mini Bus In City Centre
Blanchardstown Will Be A Lot Easier To Get To With This New Bus Route
News

Blanchardstown Will Be A Lot Easier To Get To With This New Bus Route
You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home
What's On

You Can Now Get Five Guys Delivered To Your Home

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
News

A Dublin Pub Is Giving Free Lunch To Anyone Named Emma Or Gary This Week
'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas
Entertainment

'Les Misérables' Is Coming To The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre This Christmas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin