All These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Free Meals To Mammies This Mother's Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and for those of us who don't have two cents to rub together, it's a little stressful.

Thankfully you might be able to avoid shelling out the big bucks this Sunday, because several Dublin restaurants are letting mums eat free.

At Union Cafe in Mount Merrion, mammies get a free lunch when one kids meal and one adult main is purchased.

In Captain America's on Grafton Street and in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, mothers eat for free throughout the day (again, alongside the purchase of a kids meal and an adult meal).

Kiddies will be also given craft materials to make Mother's Day cards - perfect for keeping them entertained.

In Sophie's at the Dean, mams will get a complimentary Bellini with brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and Angelina's are giving them free prosecco with dinner on Sunday.

That's your weekend sorted so!

