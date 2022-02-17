Dublin set to get Ireland's first Pret A Manger

Dawson Street is about to get another café, and we're here for it.

If you've ever travelled to London, you'll know there's a Pret café basically on every street (sometimes, there's even two). On my last travels across the pond, while looking for new and quirky spots to eat at, what I was confronted with was Pret after Pret after Pret. And I have to say, I was fairly impressed by all the bits they had to offer. I have to admit, I ended up dining there on more than one occasion.

Well, now I won't have to travel to London every time I want to enjoy Pret; Dublin is set to host Ireland's first Pret A Manger café. Plans were put in motion pre-pandemic for Pret to set up an Irish branch, but had to be put on hold in the wake of coronavirus. Now two years later, they're back on track.

According to The Irish Times, the British retailer will join Dawson Street, opening up where Starbucks used to reside (sorry Starbies). There's no official opening date as of yet, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for more news. While Pret suffered as many other businesses did over the course of the pandemic, they aim to double in size by 2026.

Who knows, maybe we're in for more Prets in Ireland in the not too distant future.

Header image via Shutterstock

