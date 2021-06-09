Dublin wine bar offering summer at-home tastings that look delicious

These at-home wine tastings look like a lovely way to spend a summer evening.

Like many restaurants, eateries and bars, ELY has had to reinvent their delicious eating and drinking experience when the pandemic hit. So, what's on offer?

The restaurant, which is a favourite for many a Dublin wine lover, offers up a fabulous at-home wine tasting experience. Taking to Instagram, they said:

"We have launched our new series of summer virtual wine tastings. This is how it works – You book a virtual tasting and we will send the wines to you – three full bottles – along with some general tasting notes and a zoom link for the live virtual tasting. Simple. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

"Because they are full bottles, these tastings are ideal for couples, housemates or just very keen individuals!"

And they aren't just simple wine tastings. For the month of June and into the rest of summer, they have a whole range of different virtual events such as a Pinot Zoom tasting on June 18th, a Summer Time Reds Zoom tasting on June 25 and an Alternative Spain Zoom tasting on July 6.

If you want to check out their full roster of virtual events for your summer at-home tastings, you can check out their website here.

I don't know about you, but this sounds like a pretty nice way to spend a relaxed summer evening in the back garden with the bae or with the housemates. Here's to a summer of bright evenings, good times with great mates and, perhaps most importantly, super tasty wine. Cheers to that, my friends.

ELY Wine Bar is located on Ely Place in Dublin 2 and ELY Bar & Grill is located at the CHQ Building in Dublin's IFSC. Meanwhile, there is also ELY Wine Store on Convent Lane in Maynooth, County Kildare.

Header image via @elyathome on Instagram.