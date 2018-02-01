Food and Drink

Dublin's Creme Egg Cafe Is Back – With A Pretty Big Twist

Creme Egg S'mores? Yes plz

Easter comes early this year boys and girls, which means one important thing: Creme Eggs are baaaaaack.

This year Cadbury turned things up a notch with the release of the elusive White Creme Egg, which had people turning shops inside out and just about ready to sell their Grannys for. 

So this month, instead of bringing back the Creme Egg Cafe to its usual spot along the Grand Canal, a special Creme Egg Hunting Lodge is going on tour around Ireland so that everyone can get a chance of hunting out a rare white chocolate egg while enjoying some specially (and very indulgent) Creme Egg treats. 

Serving a cracking (soz) range of Creme Egg inspired goodies, the lodge will include a takeaway area for those short on time as well as a cosy outdoor area with a Creme-liscious menu.

  • Gooey Creme Egg S'mores – Creme Egg pieces and a giant marshmallow sandwiched between two biscuits
  • Creme Egg Hunters' Hot Choc – Cadbury hot chocolate with melted Creme Egg chucked in 
  • Creme Egg Brownies – Chocolate brownies baked to perfection with Creme Egg chunks on top 

Just LOOK at these gooey, chocolatey Creme Egg Brownies *heart eye emoji*

Join in on the hunt for a rare white chocolate egg...

At the Creme Egg Lodge you can join in the annual hunt where you'll enter Hunting HQ and help solve the clues to crack the safe. 

Entry costs just €5, with 100% of the proceeds being donated to Aware, Cadbury’s charity partner and you can get tickets here. There will be very limited space for walk-ins so if you're a Creme Egg mad you might wanna book.

Don't want to hunt the egg? Don't worry, you can just pop into the cafe anytime during the afternoon for a treat. 

The Cadbury Creme Egg Hunting Lodge will be at Smithfield Square on Thursday February 8 from 3-6pm.  

YUM. Happy hunting!

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

