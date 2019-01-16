Food and Drink

Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin

We'll be kicking off the Year of the Pig in style

Shutterstock 1079722199

The Dublin Chinese New Year Festival always boasts a fantastic programme with plenty of delicious treats for foodies.

It all kicks off on February 1 and runs until February 17, with a jam-packed lineup of food, arts and entertainment to ring in the Year of the Pig.

Kicking it all off on Friday the 1st is Dumpling Day - a celebration of the delicious light and fluffy delicacies that are traditionally made among Chinese families - bringing everyone together, young and old, to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Dumpling Day takes place at Asia Market on Drury Street and is set to be a really unique tasting experience.

At the free event, you'll be able to taste Kimchi filled dumplings from Korea, Chicken and Vegetable Gyoza from Japan, Pork and Chinese Chive dumplings from China and many more.

There are also live demos throughout the day so you can learn to wrap and make your own traditional savoury dumplings.

Other top picks from the programme include:

Chinese Flower Arrangement Workshop at the Vintage Teapot

Chinese New Year Food Extravaganza at Asia Market

Traditional Chinese Tea Masterclass at Asia Market

For a full list of events and for more information, head here.

READ MORE: This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin
Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter
Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter
Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?
Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin
Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dishes In Town You Have To Try
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dishes In Town You Have To Try
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference
Sponsored

Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference
This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January
Sponsored

This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
Food and Drink

This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods
What's On

Lonely Planet Has Chosen Dublin Coddle As One Of The World's Best Bowl Foods

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group