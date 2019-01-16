Foodies Need To Make Space For 'Dumpling Day' Taking Place Next Month In Dublin

We'll be kicking off the Year of the Pig in style

The Dublin Chinese New Year Festival always boasts a fantastic programme with plenty of delicious treats for foodies.

It all kicks off on February 1 and runs until February 17, with a jam-packed lineup of food, arts and entertainment to ring in the Year of the Pig.

Kicking it all off on Friday the 1st is Dumpling Day - a celebration of the delicious light and fluffy delicacies that are traditionally made among Chinese families - bringing everyone together, young and old, to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Dumpling Day takes place at Asia Market on Drury Street and is set to be a really unique tasting experience.

At the free event, you'll be able to taste Kimchi filled dumplings from Korea, Chicken and Vegetable Gyoza from Japan, Pork and Chinese Chive dumplings from China and many more.

There are also live demos throughout the day so you can learn to wrap and make your own traditional savoury dumplings.

Other top picks from the programme include:

Chinese Flower Arrangement Workshop at the Vintage Teapot

Chinese New Year Food Extravaganza at Asia Market

Traditional Chinese Tea Masterclass at Asia Market

