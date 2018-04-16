Eathos Has Created A Unique 'Lobster Benedict' Dish Just For Today

Looking to try something a bit different for lunch today? Look no further than Eathos on Baggot Street which has created a unique dish to mark National Eggs Benedict Day.

The regular Eggs Benedict at the restaurant is one of the most popular dishes ordered on Deliveroo in Dublin and a new twist on the classic has been put in place just for today.

'The Ultimate Eggs Benedict Masterpiece' swaps the traditional ham or bacon for luxurious lobster and is smothered in a saffron infused hollandaise. Fit for a king or queen, says you.

Deliveroo's Joe Groves says:

"At Deliveroo, we love creating something new for our customers. National Eggs Benedict Day is the perfect opportunity to play with an absolute classic, all with the help of Eathos’ expertise.”

The delectable limited edition dish is only available on Monday April 16 and can be ordered on your Deliveroo app.

