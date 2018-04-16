Food and Drink

Eathos Has Created A Unique 'Lobster Benedict' Dish Just For Today

The delectable dish has been created to mark National Eggs Benedict Day...

Screen Shot 2018 04 16 At 10 03 15

Looking to try something a bit different for lunch today? Look no further than Eathos on Baggot Street which has created a unique dish to mark National Eggs Benedict Day. 

The regular Eggs Benedict at the restaurant is one of the most popular dishes ordered on Deliveroo in Dublin and a new twist on the classic has been put in place just for today. 

'The Ultimate Eggs Benedict Masterpiece' swaps the traditional ham or bacon for luxurious lobster and is smothered in a saffron infused hollandaise. Fit for a king or queen, says you. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 16 At 09 58 03

Deliveroo's Joe Groves says:

"At Deliveroo, we love creating something new for our customers. National Eggs Benedict Day is the perfect opportunity to play with an absolute classic, all with the help of Eathos’ expertise.”

Screen Shot 2018 04 16 At 10 00 41

The delectable limited edition dish is only available on Monday April 16 and can be ordered on your Deliveroo app. 

READ NEXT: Saba Has Released A Drool-Worthy Menu To Celebrate The Thai New Year

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

eggs benedict eathos
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
Eathos Has Created A Unique 'Lobster Benedict' Dish Just For Today
Eathos Has Created A Unique 'Lobster Benedict' Dish Just For Today
16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
Five Places To Get A Deadly Sunday Roast In Dublin Today
Five Places To Get A Deadly Sunday Roast In Dublin Today
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
10 Cosy Pubs In Town For A Quiet Pint By The Fire This Afternoon
Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny
Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny
Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City
Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City
These Are The 10 Most Authentic Chinese Restaurants In Dublin
These Are The 10 Most Authentic Chinese Restaurants In Dublin
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend That Are Actually A Bitta Craic
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Take This Quiz To See Where You Should Get Dinner In Dublin This Weekend
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Five Healthy 'Cheat Meal' Snacks You Can Grab In Dublin This Week
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
News

The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
Feature

16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
News

Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
Five Places To Get A Deadly Sunday Roast In Dublin Today
Feature

Five Places To Get A Deadly Sunday Roast In Dublin Today

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin