Eight tasty eats to tuck into this weekend

Another weekend, another weekend eat list. This week features dessert dumplings, ice-cream sambos and beef and Guinness stew amongst others.

Coming up to the second last weekend in March (where did that month go?!) and we have lots planned... by which I mean multiple walks, several coffee runs and a stop off at our local takeaway. Wild, I know.

But, having exhausted just about every other hobby known to man in the quest to cure our boredom, food continues to be the one thing that really brings us joy. So, weekend eat list coming right up.

Here are eight things that caught our eye.

Beef + Guinness stew

Had to include this for the week that's in it. Paddy's Day be over for another year but you can prolong the festivities by treating yourself to a hotpot from Noshington.

Dublin coddle

Maybe stew isn't your thing, in which case a bowl of veggie coddle may be more to your liking. A warm belly hug in a bowl.

Acai bowl

Back by popular demand, Póg - who just announced they'll be opening at a FOURTH Dublin location next month - has readded acai bowls to the menu. As colourful as they are delish and will help ya hit your lofty five-a-day goals... harder to achieve than one might think, or at least in my case where pastries seem to make up the vast majority of my meals.

Chimac ice-cream sambo

While the below masterpiece is only in very limited supply, any of the Chimac ice-cream sambos are a win. I recently tried the malted cornflake and choc chip version and boy oh boy, it was positively heavenly.

Heung-Ju dessert dumpling

Dumplings are always a great shout, and if you're ordering from Double8 then dessert dumplings are a must. Banana, caramel sea salt and vanilla ice-cream... what's not to like?!

Chicken tinga quesa taco

Up and running at their new pop-up home in Rathgar village, La Cocina Cueas continue to spice things up with their famous Mexican eats. Tacos are top of our list... that cheese pull really sealed the deal for is.

Tuna roll

A bit of a rogue addition, I know, but we're intrigued. Not a spicy tuna roll the likes you'd find at your favourite sushi restaurant, but the tuna equivalent of a sausage roll. Sounds fishy, to say the least, but Minetta Deli promises they're a "thing".

Margherita/marinara pizza

Pizza always gets a big YES from me. It's one of my absolute favourite things in the world and this margherita/marinara mashup from Coke Lane is the stuff dreams are made of. In their own words - "all the best bits in a doughy parcel of love".

What's on your weekend eat list?

Header image via Instagram/Coke Lane Pizza/Double8