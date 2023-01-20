Enjoy haggis and bag pipes music at this D9 pub in honour of Burns Night 2023

Sure what else would you be doing of a Wednesday?

Anyone who's a fan of the poetry of Robert Burns will be well aware of Burns Night, which takes place on his birthday, the 25th January, every year.

To celebrate, Drumcondra pub The Cat & Cage are hosting a supper club for Burns Night 2023, where they will serve traditional Scottish food such as haggis. The Dublin 9 is also teaming up with Scottish whisky brand Glenmorangie, and will have Brand Ambassador Luke Boland there on the night.

You can check out what to expect from The Cat & Cage supper below, which includes three courses, as well as a whisky pairing.

Welcome Drink:

Giraffe Sour with Glenmorangie Original 10 Year Old

Starters:

Smoked haddock potato cake, leek puree, crispy capers with Glenmorangie Original 10 Year Old

Main Course:

Traditional Scottish haggis, swede gratin, crispy potato croquette, smoked whiskey gravy with Glenmorangie Lasanta 12 Years Old

Dessert:

Rich chocolate fondant, mocha coffee ice cream, whiskey & orange caramel with Glenmorangie Signet.

Tickets for Burns Night 2023 at The Cat & Cage cost €50pp and there are only 25 places available, so make sure you don't delay in booking. The evening takes place between 7pm and 10pm. You can book a spot HERE.

