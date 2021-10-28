Enjoy Treat Yourself Thursday in these Dublin spots

Get over your Thursday blues with a little treat!

Thursdays can be a bit of a struggle. You're over halfway through the week, but it's not Friday yet. Well, these treats might just give you that Friday feeling on a Thursday.

Kinder Bueno Croissant, Póg

Multiple Locations

No matter what treat you enjoy in Póg, it's going to be exactly what you need. We were captivated by the look of this kinder bueno croissant personally, and we highly recommend it as your treat of choice.

Almond Croissants, Bear Lemon

Location: Drumcondra

Need a quick takeaway treat on your morning break, or lunchtime? Pop into Bear Lemon in Drumcondra for one of these delicious almond croissants.

Crème Brulée, Fade Street Social

Location: Fade Street

If you're heading out for dinner tonight, why not try Fade Street Social? They do some stunning desserts for after dinner (or before dinner, we don't judge). This Grand Marnier and orange crème brulée with orange salad, sorbet, and pain d'epice is just the thing after a long day.

Vegan Treats, Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

This Ranelagh café provides options for those who are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, etc. It is the perfect spot for anyone who is in need of a Thursday treat.

Bruléed Pumpkin Pie, Scéal Bakery

Location: Fumbally Stables

Only open on Thursdays and Saturdays, Scéal is serving a bruléed pumpkin pie, and you're going to need to try it. It is the season for all things pumpkin after all!

Squid Game Bun, Hong Kong Taste Bakery

Location: Eden Quay

Can't get enough of Squid Game? These buns are inspired by the Netflix Show, and if you're a super fan, or just have a sweet tooth, then you need to make your way to Hong Kong Taste Bakery.

And now all that's left to do is choose a Thursday treat... or five.

Header image via Instagram/urbanhealth_ie

