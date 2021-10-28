Enjoy Treat Yourself Thursday in these Dublin spots

By Katy Thornton

October 28, 2021 at 10:39am

Share:
Enjoy Treat Yourself Thursday in these Dublin spots

Get over your Thursday blues with a little treat!

Thursdays can be a bit of a struggle. You're over halfway through the week, but it's not Friday yet. Well, these treats might just give you that Friday feeling on a Thursday.

Kinder Bueno Croissant, Póg

Multiple Locations

No matter what treat you enjoy in Póg, it's going to be exactly what you need. We were captivated by the look of this kinder bueno croissant personally, and we highly recommend it as your treat of choice.

Almond Croissants, Bear Lemon

Location: Drumcondra

Need a quick takeaway treat on your morning break, or lunchtime? Pop into Bear Lemon in Drumcondra for one of these delicious almond croissants.

Crème Brulée, Fade Street Social

Location: Fade Street 

If you're heading out for dinner tonight, why not try Fade Street Social? They do some stunning desserts for after dinner (or before dinner, we don't judge). This Grand Marnier and orange crème brulée with orange salad, sorbet, and pain d'epice is just the thing after a long day.

Vegan Treats, Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

This Ranelagh café provides options for those who are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, etc. It is the perfect spot for anyone who is in need of a Thursday treat.

Bruléed Pumpkin Pie, Scéal Bakery

Location: Fumbally Stables 

Only open on Thursdays and Saturdays, Scéal is serving a bruléed pumpkin pie, and you're going to need to try it. It is the season for all things pumpkin after all!

Squid Game Bun, Hong Kong Taste Bakery

Location: Eden Quay

Can't get enough of Squid Game? These buns are inspired by the Netflix Show, and if you're a super fan, or just have a sweet tooth, then you need to make your way to Hong Kong Taste Bakery.

And now all that's left to do is choose a Thursday treat... or five.

Header image via Instagram/urbanhealth_ie

READ ON: 5 Dublin spots that do unreal cinnamon buns

Share:

Latest articles

Our weekly round up of Dublin sambos you need to try!

5 Dublin spots that do unreal cinnamon buns

Lovin Games Weekly - the Guardians of the Galaxy game is finally here

Check out this spooky production of Hansel and Gretel in Dundrum this weekend

You may also love

Our weekly round up of Dublin sambos you need to try!

5 Dublin spots that do unreal cinnamon buns

Swap your typical pumpkin spice latte for a s'more pumpkin spice hot chocolate!

7 dishes to try over this bank holiday weekend in Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.