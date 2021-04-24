Espresso Martinis are so 2020, Espresso Daiquiris are where its at!

It's breaking news and you've heard it here first guys; Espresso Martinis have apparently cancelled!

Let's say a small prayer for our beloved Espresso Martinis, they always brought us such joy and made us look and feel a little fancy... Amen.

Right so, now that's out of the way, it's time to take a look at the new and shiny replacement - Espresso Daiquiri. This drink is the brainchild of the SOUP.Two team and we think they've created a little piece of magic!

This new kid on the block is throwing punches with these flavour combos and we're into it. The Espresso Daiquiri is a delicious icy cold concoction of top quality Upside coffee, rum, lime, mint and a squeeze of honey. We're still trying to get our heads around this combination of flavours, but it's safe to say we are incredibly intrigued!

If you fancy giving this one a try, get yourself down to SOUP.Two. The is located in Smithfield and is open from 2 - 9pm, Wednesday to Sunday for takeaway.

If an Espresso Daiquiri doesn't quite hit the spot for you, you might prefer something like this fruity number. This is a Lychee-Strawberry-Sake-Slushie and is available from SOUP.Two's sister restaurant SOUP Ramen Bar in Dun Laoghaire.

Regardless if you're more a fruity Sake Slushie type person or you dig the flavours of the Espresso Daiquiri, we can guarantee that both locations serve up seriously good food. We definitely recommend getting a few nibbles to bring home alongside your drinks.

Which one will you try first?

Lead Image via Instagram/soup.two