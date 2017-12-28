Five Reasons Why Every Dubliner Needs This Mini Raclette Cheese Grill In Their Life

It's cold and wet outside and there's no WAY we plan on leaving our homes for the rest of the month (if only we had the luxury of that, eh?).

Everyone is broke and only the lucky few can make it out for dinner this month but GOOD NEWS: Anvil Home Store in Bray is selling an individual 9.5cm raclette with stand that comes complete with burner, stand and wooden spatula, ideal for heating a variety of cheeses to spread over potatoes, gherkins and meat.

Here's why we're legging it straight to Bray tomorrow to buy one of these purely perfect little cheesy beauts.

1. It's pretty feckin' cheap at just €15.50

2. You can have raclette cheese parties

A post shared by Springlane.de | Shop & Magazin (@springlane.de) on Dec 28, 2017 at 11:48am PST

3. You can eat melted cheese for breakfast

A post shared by Just Spices (@justspices) on Dec 31, 2017 at 5:01am PST

4. AND melted cheese for lunch and dinner

A post shared by Micha & Anja (@dieknupfersons) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:43am PST

5. And you'll never be tempted by a takeaway ever again once you have access to instant gooey goodness*

*This is 100% not true, but hey - maybe put even more melted cheese on top of your takeaway?!

A post shared by Sarah (@dasknusperstuebchen) on Dec 28, 2017 at 10:29am PST

And bonus... You can even buy proper raclette cheese in Sheridan's Cheesemongers for just €4.80 for 200g - perfect.

