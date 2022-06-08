Everything you need to know about Taste of Dublin 2022

When it's on, where it's on and most importantly - what food will be there.

The Irish foodie event of the year is just around the corner, and whether you've had your tickets for weeks or are still in two minds about going, this handy guide should have all the info you need.

When's it on?

Taste of Dublin takes place over the weekend of 16th-19th June.

Where is it?

Slap bang in the middle of the city at Iveagh Gardens.

What will my ticket get me?

Tickets are sold per "session" - there'll be 8 sessions to choose from across the weekend, two taking place each day. Tickets are valid for the time and date indicated on the ticket.

Session times are as follows:

Thurs Session 1 12.00-16.30

Thurs Session 2 18.00-22.30

Fri Session 1 12.00-16.30

Fri Session 2 18.00-22.30

Sat Session 1 12.00-16.30

Sat Session 2 18.00-22.30

Sun Session 1 12.00-16.30

Sun Session 2 18.00-22.30

What can I expect?

As well as food stalls for days, you can enjoy:

Masterclasses from some of Ireland's top chefs

Live entertainment and music from the likes of Smash Hits, Spring Break and Luke Thomas and the Swing Cats

Hair styling from Dyson as part of the Style Afternoon, Friday June 17th

A best dressed competition

An O'Haras bar for all your pint-in-the-sunshine needs

Schweppes Cocktail Bar and complimentary Mixology Masterclasses

What will I eat?

As you'd imagine, Taste will feature an extensive array of food stalls and pop ups from some of the country's favourite eateries, including:

Red Torch Ginger

Dosa Dosa

The Salt Project

Bia Rebel

Bahay

Julia's Lobster Truck

Bake by Graham Herterich

Pickle

Ramen Co

Nomadlads

Chimac

Hakkahan

Bites by Kwanghi

Los Chicanos

Find out more about each restaurant and browse their menus HERE.

Where do I get tickets?

Tickets are available via the Taste WEBSITE.

Your aul pals here at Lovin will also have an area set up at the festival for the weekend - if you see us, pop over and say hello!

Header image via Instagram/tasteofdublin

