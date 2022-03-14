Fancy getting a pizza pi for just €3.14 today?

For the day that's in it - Happy PI day everyone!

Ok, so we don't arrange the date month before day in Ireland, but we'll make an exception if it means there's some cheap pizza on the cards. Today is 3/14 (really 14/3 but stick with us) which means it's officially PI day! For just over three hours (3 hours and 14 minutes to be exact) PI pizza on South Great George's Street is offering all pizza for just €3.14.

I guess you know what you're having for lunch today. You can avail of this €3.14 Pi pizza offer between 12pm and 3.14pm and honestly, we think you'd be crazy not to! The pizzas range from €9-15 full price so essentially you could get three or four pizzas at this celebratory offering for the cost of one pizza normally (bargain or what).

To not celebrate PI Day would be rude after all.

Header image via Instagram/pipizzas

