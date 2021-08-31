Fancy naming this Dublin food float? Now's your chance!

This Dublin bakery is calling out for your creative ideas.

Bread 41 took to Instagram yesterday to ask their 45k followers one special request. To name their food truck. An unconventional request, but one we take seriously.

Already the comments came flooding in with some great ideas. Our favourites include "Sliced Van" "Van Dough" "Knead for Speed" and "The Bap Mobile" but really there's an influx of amazing bread buns... or puns I should say.

What do you think it should be called?

Header image via Instagram/bread41dublin

