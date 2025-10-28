Search icon

Food News

28th Oct 2025

Five places to get a warming bowl of Ramen in Dublin

Ava Keady

The perfect meal for the cold winter ahead.

This Japanese soup ‘n’ noodle dish dates back to hundreds of years ago, and if you haven’t tried it before you are missing out. Big-time.

Ramen is comfort food at its best. For when you’re happy, sad, hungover, hungry or bored; not to mention ideal for the current temperatures that seem to be getting lower and lower.

It’s just perfect.

Check out our top five places to get a good bowl in Dublin.

1. Musashi

Multiple locations

One of the best bowls of ramen in the entire city. And that’s saying a lot.

From their generous ratio of perfectly-cooked noodles, the deliciously-seasoned toppings or the heavenly chicken broth itself – you could eat this dish for days.

Serving up beef, seafood pork, chicken and veggie options from €16.95 across their nine locations; you’ll leave feeling warm and absolutely stuffed!

2. Nomo Ramen

Saint Kevin’s

This ramen and Japanese restaurant on Charlotte’s Way is serving up some seriously good soup.

Open since 2022, Nomo offers four different ramens, including chicken and veggie options, as well as no soup bowls – all as tasty as the last.

Additionally, just last week they launched their brand new kimchi ramen.

If the big bowl of goodness isn’t enough, they also offer up delicious small plates.

All Ramen’s are priced at €17.50.

3. Zakura

Multiple locations

Zakura are known for two things: great sushi and huge portions of ramen.

And we love them both equally.

These guys do a few varieties of ramen including chicken, beef, salmon, wonton, pork and veggie.

Prices start at €16.80.

4. Yamamori

Multiple locations

Ya-ma-ya-ma-ya-ma-ya-ma-mori. One of our favourite places to grab a massive bowl of ramen.

Their bowls are topped with nori seaweed, an extra added bonus.

Prices start at €15.25 and their varieties include vegan tofu, creamy chicken, pork belly, beef and seafood – something for everyone!

5. YOI

Ringsend

YOI Ramen in D4 is serving up some of the tasty authentic flavours of Japan you’ll find in the city.

Starting at €14 for the vegan ramen, other options include chicken, pork, seafood and beef – with the most expensive (Ika squid spicy ramen) priced at €17.80.

Definitely a must do when hunting for ramen this winter.

And there you have it, the best spots for the Japanese warming dish.

Topics:

food,japanese,Ramen

RELATED ARTICLES

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

food

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

By Ava Keady

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

food

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

By Ava Keady

HelloFresh Hits 3.5 Million Meals in Ireland

Dublin

HelloFresh Hits 3.5 Million Meals in Ireland

By Seán Crosbie

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

The World’s Best Burger According to Robin Gill

The World’s Best Burger According to Robin Gill

By Shamim de Brún

The 20 Best Matcha in Dublin

The 20 Best Matcha in Dublin

By Shamim de Brún

Bits We’re Loving in Dublin This Week

Dublin

Bits We’re Loving in Dublin This Week

By Shamim de Brún

New Wine Bar Opened in Dublin This Week

New Wine Bar Opened in Dublin This Week

By Shamim de Brún

Priory Market Set to Transform Tallaght with Ireland’s First Full Indoor Food and Beverage Market

Priory Market Set to Transform Tallaght with Ireland’s First Full Indoor Food and Beverage Market

By Shamim de Brún

Free Pints for Every Try Ireland Scores at this Dublin Pub

Free Pints for Every Try Ireland Scores at this Dublin Pub

By Shamim de Brún

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

dublin gallery weekend

Over 100 artists to take over Dublin for Gallery Weekend 2025

By Ava Keady

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

sensitive

English tourist dies after alleged Temple Bar assault

By Lovin' Media

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

music

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Halloween

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

dublin halloween

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

By Sarah McKenna

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Derelict Dublin buildings to become housing for key workers

housing

Derelict Dublin buildings to become housing for key workers

By Ava Keady

Load more stories