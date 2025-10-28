Five places to get a warming bowl of Ramen in Dublin

The perfect meal for the cold winter ahead.

This Japanese soup ‘n’ noodle dish dates back to hundreds of years ago, and if you haven’t tried it before you are missing out. Big-time.

Ramen is comfort food at its best. For when you’re happy, sad, hungover, hungry or bored; not to mention ideal for the current temperatures that seem to be getting lower and lower.

It’s just perfect.

Check out our top five places to get a good bowl in Dublin.

1. Musashi

Multiple locations

One of the best bowls of ramen in the entire city. And that’s saying a lot.

From their generous ratio of perfectly-cooked noodles, the deliciously-seasoned toppings or the heavenly chicken broth itself – you could eat this dish for days.

Serving up beef, seafood pork, chicken and veggie options from €16.95 across their nine locations; you’ll leave feeling warm and absolutely stuffed!

2. Nomo Ramen

Saint Kevin’s

This ramen and Japanese restaurant on Charlotte’s Way is serving up some seriously good soup.

Open since 2022, Nomo offers four different ramens, including chicken and veggie options, as well as no soup bowls – all as tasty as the last.

Additionally, just last week they launched their brand new kimchi ramen.

If the big bowl of goodness isn’t enough, they also offer up delicious small plates.

All Ramen’s are priced at €17.50.

3. Zakura

Multiple locations

Zakura are known for two things: great sushi and huge portions of ramen.

And we love them both equally.

These guys do a few varieties of ramen including chicken, beef, salmon, wonton, pork and veggie.

Prices start at €16.80.

4. Yamamori

Multiple locations

Ya-ma-ya-ma-ya-ma-ya-ma-mori. One of our favourite places to grab a massive bowl of ramen.

Their bowls are topped with nori seaweed, an extra added bonus.

Prices start at €15.25 and their varieties include vegan tofu, creamy chicken, pork belly, beef and seafood – something for everyone!

5. YOI

Ringsend

YOI Ramen in D4 is serving up some of the tasty authentic flavours of Japan you’ll find in the city.

Starting at €14 for the vegan ramen, other options include chicken, pork, seafood and beef – with the most expensive (Ika squid spicy ramen) priced at €17.80.

Definitely a must do when hunting for ramen this winter.

And there you have it, the best spots for the Japanese warming dish.