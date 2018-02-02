Food and Drink

Dublin's Only BYOC Bar Is Now Doing Bottomless Bloody Mary Brunches

Drop Dead Twice on Francis Street is Dublin's only BYOC (Bring Your Own Cocktail) bar, which means you bring your own spirit and they whip up a range of cocktails using it. 

While you can order standard cocktails, the beauty of this place is that there is no fixed menu, so your drinks are literally being invented on the spot. Not feeling adventurous? You can't go wrong with Prosecco and Bloody Marys.

Drop Dead Twice is bringing back its brunch... But this time it's bottomless.

This could just be the Mecca of bottomless brunches, and we can already see many a brunch date turning into an all day sesh here...

You can go for Bottomless Bubbles for €15 for an hour and a half brunch or Bottomless Bloody Marys for €20.

The interior is also pretty unique and the artwork adorning Drop Dead Twice's walls draws inspiration from 1950s americana, heavily influenced by Saul Bass, who was responsible for hundreds of iconic movie posters.

But 'what can I eat?' you ask. We hear ya. There's French Toast with Poached Pears and Bacon (€9), Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles with Collard Greens & Gravy (€11) or the drool worthy Sausage Fest: three types of sausage cooked in beer & mustard with sauteed baby potatoes (€11).

How good does their brunch menu look?!

Nothing can cure the head like a whopper Bloody Mary. Bless you Drop Dead Twice.

