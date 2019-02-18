Food and Drink

A Popular Dublin Deli Is Scrapping The Breakfast Roll To Reflect Changing Food Habits

RIP

No time to prepare breakfast in the morning? Dying for the cure after the night before? It's these situations and more where the humble breakfast roll has come to the rescue of Dubliners over the years. However, if other outlets follow the lead of Fresh The Good Food Market, the morning favourite could soon be a thing of the past.

Today FM reports that the deli, which has five stores across the city, is planning on scrapping the breakfast roll in favour of 'new sandwich and buffet options.'

Explaining the decision, Fresh's Shane Byrne says 'I'm not saying that the breakfast roll man is dead, but we are seeing more 'protein plumbers' and 'quinoa carpenters' so people's food habits are changing and we're just getting ahead of that.'

*Sob*.

We'll always have the memories.

breakfast roll Fresh scrapping Dublin
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

