Frontline staff can get free breakfast/lunch at The Westbury this week

The Westbury is offering free drive-thru breakfast/lunch for frontline staff this Wednesday and Friday.

For many, The Westbury is the epitome of opulence and luxury and if there's anyone who deserves a little bit of that at the minute it's our frontline staff. Which is why The Westbury is doing what they can to spoil our heroes offering a complimentary drive-thru breakfast/lunch service this week.

Just drive up to the front entrance of Balfes on Harry Street and the team will sort you out with some grub -breakfast or lunch depending on what time you go at. Breakfast runs from 8am to 9:30am while lunch will be served from 12pm to 1:30pm.

Speaking of the offer, a spokesperson for Balfes at The Westbury said:

"To thank and support all those working on the frontline we would like to offer you a complimentary breakfast and lunch. All you need to do is drive up and we'll take care of the rest."

As for the menu? Only the best, of course, with options including buttermilk pancakes, a roast beef sandwich and Thai green curry.

So remember - this Wednesday and Friday for breakfast and lunch. Make sure to let all the frontline staff you know in on the secret.

