Gino’s Gelato Announce New Additions To Their Menu

The Dublin dessert parlour made the announcement yesterday.

Gino’s Gelato have added 7 new flavours to both their waffle and crepe menu.

The ice cream, crepe and pancake makers have said for waffles they have flavours

Banoffee Delux Waffle

Berry & Chocolate Waffle

White Kinder Bueno Waffle

Pistachio Delux Waffle

Caramel Solo Waffle

The Trump Waffle

Crunchy Waffle

And for their crepes, there’s the selection of

Banoffee Delux Crepe

Berry & Chocolate Crepe

White Kinder Bueno Crepe

Pistachio Delux Crepe

Caramel Solo Crepe

The Trump Crepe

Crunchy Crepe

They uploaded a picture of their new, adjusted menu to Instagram to announce the great news.

