Gino’s Gelato Announce New Additions To Their Menu

The Dublin dessert parlour made the announcement yesterday.

Gino’s Gelato have added 7 new flavours to both their waffle and crepe menu.

The ice cream, crepe and pancake makers have said for waffles they have flavours

  • Banoffee Delux Waffle
  • Berry & Chocolate Waffle
  • White Kinder Bueno Waffle
  • Pistachio Delux Waffle
  • Caramel Solo Waffle
  • The Trump Waffle
  • Crunchy Waffle

And for their crepes, there’s the selection of

  • Banoffee Delux Crepe
  • Berry & Chocolate Crepe
  • White Kinder Bueno Crepe
  • Pistachio Delux Crepe
  • Caramel Solo Crepe
  • The Trump Crepe
  • Crunchy Crepe

They uploaded a picture of their new, adjusted menu to Instagram to announce the great news.

We’re STARVING already…

