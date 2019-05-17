Gino’s Gelato Announce New Additions To Their Menu
The Dublin dessert parlour made the announcement yesterday.
Gino’s Gelato have added 7 new flavours to both their waffle and crepe menu.
The ice cream, crepe and pancake makers have said for waffles they have flavours
- Banoffee Delux Waffle
- Berry & Chocolate Waffle
- White Kinder Bueno Waffle
- Pistachio Delux Waffle
- Caramel Solo Waffle
- The Trump Waffle
- Crunchy Waffle
And for their crepes, there’s the selection of
- Banoffee Delux Crepe
- Berry & Chocolate Crepe
- White Kinder Bueno Crepe
- Pistachio Delux Crepe
- Caramel Solo Crepe
- The Trump Crepe
- Crunchy Crepe
They uploaded a picture of their new, adjusted menu to Instagram to announce the great news.
We added seven NEW delicious 😋 crepes and waffles to our menu!
We’re STARVING already…