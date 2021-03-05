Good news - Hen's Teeth reopens for coffee, food and treats today

By Sarah Finnan

March 5, 2021

Confirming that they're back open for the first time this year, it comes after two long months of closure.

Several Dublin spots have been getting back to what they do best in recent days, with the Hen's Teeth team deciding to follow suit. And all is well once again.

Ok, that may be a little pre-emptive but hearing that they're reopening after two long months of closure is definitely a step in the right direction.

Announcing the news during the week, the team took to socials to confirm the rumours.

"We’re overjoyed to say that we’re reopening for take out food, booze & groceries this Friday.

"Our new opening hours/days are Weds - Sat (10.30am - 6pm) & Sun 12-5pm. Lunch served 12-4 daily.

"We can’t wait to see you all. Big love."

Big love, indeed.

Open for takeaway food, coffee and treats, they've also unveiled a brand spanking new menu, with delicacies including the following:

  • BBQ paneer focaccia
  • smoky brisket focaccia
  • crispy fried squid
  • split pea samosa
  • charred hispi cabbage

Plenty of good lunch options there and you have it on good authority that their coffee is top-notch too.

Now offering click and collect, you can order in advance and skip the queue when you arrive which is music to our ears, because we're very impatient when food is involved.

Welcome back, guys!

Header image via Instagram/Hen's Teeth

