Good news - sounds like the Allta bakery pop-up is here to stay

Such was the success of the first Allta bakery pop-up that the team has decided to make it a weekly thing.

Transforming the Allta restaurant on Setanta Place into a pop-up bakery - the team's first foray into the world of baked goods - the idea proved to be so popular that they've decided to make it a regular thing.

Confirming that they'll continue with the venture every Saturday "for the foreseeable", the bakery will be open from 10am until all goods are sold. Stocking only the freshest breads, buns and pastries, their crème brûlée doughnuts were the real showstopper last week and thankfully the team are working hard to ensure they have thrice as much stock.

Also welcoming artisan baker Séamus Jordan of Plúr Bakery in Carlow, he'll be popping in again this weekend with the menu as follows:

sourdough - ølands purple wheat, wild garlic, sourdough baguette

sesame loaf

blood orange crack bun

Kouign-Amann with pear and tonka bean namelaka

doughnuts - crème brûlée, smoked strawberry and mascarpone, rhubarb and lovage, seabuckthorn and white chocolate

croissants - almond, PB x J, matcha and pistachio

hazelnut pain au chocolat

Also offering hot chocolate, coffee, wine and fresh pasta, best be warned that they're likely to sell out in no time. Last week's queue snaked all the way down the road so make sure you're up and at 'em good and early. Promise it will be worth it.