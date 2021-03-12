Good news - sounds like the Allta bakery pop-up is here to stay

By Sarah Finnan

March 12, 2021 at 10:23am

Share:
Good news - sounds like the Allta bakery pop-up is here to stay

Such was the success of the first Allta bakery pop-up that the team has decided to make it a weekly thing. 

Transforming the Allta restaurant on Setanta Place into a pop-up bakery - the team's first foray into the world of baked goods - the idea proved to be so popular that they've decided to make it a regular thing.

Confirming that they'll continue with the venture every Saturday "for the foreseeable", the bakery will be open from 10am until all goods are sold. Stocking only the freshest breads, buns and pastries, their crème brûlée doughnuts were the real showstopper last week and thankfully the team are working hard to ensure they have thrice as much stock.

Also welcoming artisan baker Séamus Jordan of Plúr Bakery in Carlow, he'll be popping in again this weekend with the menu as follows:

  • sourdough - ølands purple wheat, wild garlic, sourdough baguette
  • sesame loaf
  • blood orange crack bun
  • Kouign-Amann with pear and tonka bean namelaka
  • doughnuts - crème brûlée, smoked strawberry and mascarpone, rhubarb and lovage, seabuckthorn and white chocolate
  • croissants - almond, PB x J, matcha and pistachio
  • hazelnut pain au chocolat

Also offering hot chocolate, coffee, wine and fresh pasta, best be warned that they're likely to sell out in no time. Last week's queue snaked all the way down the road so make sure you're up and at 'em good and early. Promise it will be worth it.

READ NEXT: Krispy Kreme release limited-edition Paddy’s Day doughnut

Share:

Latest articles

O'Briens has a fab whiskey sale on so here's two unreal cocktail recipes

Krispy Kreme release limited-edition Paddy's Day doughnut

Hands on with the Huawei Freebuds 4i

Gardaí share photo as reminder that people will be fined for drinking takeaway alcohol on the street

You may also love

Krispy Kreme release limited-edition Paddy's Day doughnut

Dublin café launches new foodie venture and it's flippin' great

Popular Dublin pasta spot Grano back from hibernation this weekend

15 Mother's Day food boxes to show the love this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.