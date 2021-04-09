Grab a bowl of chowder to warm up after your walk in Howth

Between coffee spots in shipping containers and sambo spots in horse boxes, Dublin has well and truly embraced the 'food truck' culture!

If you're in and around Howth, this could be the newest food truck for you to try! I use the term 'truck' loosely as this one is actually a gorgeous customised Airstream trailer.

Located on Howth Pier, Baily Bites will be the newest spot to try after you get your steps in. A long walk by the sea, followed by a fresh and delicious seafood chowder served in a bread bowl - that sounds like the makings of a great weekend plan right there!

You'll also be able to grab a coffee and a pastry if that is more your vibe.

Baily Bites is the brain child of the well known seafood kings of Kish Fish, so you just knowww this place is going to be a cracker. We can't wait to try!

Lead Image via Instagram/bailybitesatkish and Instagram/kishfishco

READ NEXT: A brand new outdoor market is coming to Dublin this weekend