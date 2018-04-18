Great News - Aungier Danger Is Now On Deliveroo

From this day forth, Dubliners with a sweet tooth will no longer have to venture outside to get their doughnut fix.

Aungier Danger took to its social media channels last night to confirm that it is now on Deliveroo, meaning it couldn't be easier to get gooey treats delivered to your home or office.

Some of the finest doughnuts in the city from The Crime Scene to The Jam (and loads more which can be found here) are now just a click away....

Given that today is hump day, is there any better reason to treat yo'self? We think not.

