Camden Street's Hang Dai Chinese resumes their takeaway service Hawker this week

Hang Dai may be closed, but Hawker is back with some amazing takeaway goods.

In light of hospitality restrictions and the current Omicron coronavirus surge, Hang Dai Chinese made the decision to close for indoor dining in January. They are one of many Dublin restaurants to decide to do this, whether that be to keep their staff and customers safe, or the 8pm curfew just not really working for them. However, you don't have to miss out on Hang Dai's amazing dishes while they're closed. This week saw the reopen of Hang Dai's takeaway service Hawker!

Hawker first opened over the summer, doing takeaway and collection, and now they are back, just when we needed them most. The Hawker menu will include some of their fan faves from the summer, as well as some of Hang Dai's most beloved dishes too. That's right, cheeseburger spring rolls are back!

You can phone Hawker directly for takeaway, or find them on Deliveroo or Just Eat for delivery too.

So there's no need to miss out on Hang Dai while they take a short break from indoor dining - the Hawker takeaway service is here to help!

Header image via Instagram/hawker_dublin

