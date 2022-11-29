Hartley's to reopen for indoor dining for the first time since devastating fire

It's been a big news week for Dún Laoghaire.

First being awarded the Greatest Town in Europe of 2022, then becoming the Vanilla Pod's newest location. Dún Laoghaire is even take a sustainable approach to Christmas this year, with their lights being completely fuelled by cyclists.

As if it couldn't get any better, now beloved restaurant Hartley's have announced they are reopening indoor dining for the first time in two years.

Advertisement

Hartley's has not opened their indoor restaurant since Christmas 2020. They shut in the wake of new coronavirus restrictions, which ultimately became Ireland's third and longest lockdown, that banned indoor dining for the first six months of 2021. During this time they embraced takeaway at first, and then outdoor dining due to their gorgeous terrace. In October 2022 they shut the terrace as well to prepare for the grand reopening of their indoor restaurant. Hartley's socials show they've made some changes to the inside of the restaurant.

Initially they had hoped to open on Thursday 1st December, but that appears to have been pushed back to the 8th now.

You can already book a table at Hartley's by emailing or phoning them; online booking is available for any dates beyond Tuesday the 13th December.

Advertisement

Very exciting news for DL locals who have surely missed dining indoors at Harley's over the past couple of years.

Header image via Instagram/hartleysrestaurant

READ ON: The Dún Laoghaire Christmas lights are being sustainably powered this year