Have you tried this vintage Chinese restaurant in Ranelagh yet?

Warning; you will be craving a Chinese after reading this.

CN Duck restaurant opened in Ranelagh back in February, delivering vintage Chinese food in the Dublin 6 area. According to their website, they use a "bullet oven" cooking process that evenly distributes heat while cooking, making the meat extra juicy. Their main goal is to provide an authentic Chinese dining experience, using carefully chosen spices and flavours, "that is unrivalled in Dublin" and "will blow your taste-buds' mind".

CN Duck does delivery, as well as indoor dining in their 1930s Shanghai inspired restaurant.

The menu includes rice bowls, roast meat, ramen, noodles, dumplings, and much more. All the food on their website looks insane, and we are dying to try it out for ourselves.

CN Duck opens Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 10pm and Thursday to Saturday 12pm to 11pm. You can check out their extensive takeaway menu HERE.

Header image via CN Duck Website

