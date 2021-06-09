Here are 9 spots to enjoy an outdoor lunch in the sun this week

Looking to celebrate the easing of restrictions with a cute outdoor lunch?

Temperatures are set to rise this week, coinciding perfectly with the reopening of outdoor dining. Life doesn’t get much better!

We’ve compiled a small list of a few spots in Dublin with fab outdoor areas.

The Cake Cafe

This dainty little spot is the perfect place to enjoy a little lunch, or brunch even and bask in the sunshine. Their courtyard is not only Instagrammable, it's the perfect sun-trap on a gorge day!

The Back Page

Phibsborough’s Back Page has reopened for pizza, sports coverage and beautiful community vibes. Just look at this cracker of an outdoor area - bliss!

Minetta Deli

In the mood for spicy nachos by the sea? Sure who isn’t! Minetta Deli’s outdoor terrace is open for biz with tunes pumpin’ and Aperols flowin’.

Galliot et Grey

Galliot et Grey’s gorge little outdoor oasis in the middle of Dublin 8 will have you saying Oo la la. Or a less cliche phrase for those who did French for the Leaving Cert. Pop in if you’re in the city for coffee, pizza, and delish rustic French bread.

Daddy's

A Dublin 8 gem, Daddy's is one of Rialto's finest establishments for a cuppa or a sambo. If you want to grab a seat for lunch, you'll have to be quick as spaces are limited. But how cute!

(Image via Instagram/daddysdub)

The Woollen Mills

The Woollen Mills is a classic spot for a terraced lunch, but hey if it's not broke and all that. A great spot for a natter and a bit of people watching right by the Ha'Penny.

Hartleys

Sit back and enjoy views of Dun Laoghaire harbour and maybe even a cheeky cocktail on Hartley’s iconic sea view terrace. You could be anywhere gals!

Farmer Brown's

The original Farmer Brown's on Bath Avenue is back open! This is definitely one to check out if you're in the area, the perfect spot to take in some rays

Shoe Lane Dun Laoghaire

Get yourself a refreshing affogato and maybe a cheeky donut, sit out and enjoy that delicious Vitamin D!

And there you go! Grab your panama hat, your umbrella, your duvet coat and factor 50. The weather app is looking good for now but this is Ireland, so harm in being prepared for every weather eventuality.

Lead Image via Instagram/thecakecafedublin