This Sandwich Is The Most Debated Dish In Lovin HQ - Have You Tried It?

If you haven't tried it you need to

A few weeks back I found myself in the city centre hangry and craving a good sambo.

I was so MARVIN I was almost at the point of buying one of those dodgy-looking pre-packaged sambos with the cheese almost melting in them, resting on a tiny shelf in a shop.

Stephen's Green is a funny little spot because it feels like there's not many cafés around when in actual fact there is, they're just hidden away.

Hatch And Sons is exactly that.

As my boyfriend and I walked toward the iconic shopping centre, I knew I couldn't spend another second trying to decide where to eat. I looked to my right and down a few steps was Hatch and Sons.

It's really not one of those places that screams out at you, it's just there minding its own business, living its best life.

Walking in, to my dismay, I realised I had never been here before. I'm someone who prides themselves on having eaten almost everywhere in the city, I was shocked this one had slipped under my radar.

Inside, it was bustling, it almost felt like walking into someone's kitchen - a very homey and welcoming feel to it.

We were taken past the main eating area and into a little alcove at the back that managed to squeeze in five or six tables and some contemporary art hung on the walls. We sat down on what looked like an old-fashioned school chair, I didn't really know what to expect.

Looking at the menu, I was drawn to a cheese board but in my hangry state I turned my attention the the Blaas.

The last time my boyfriend and I had gone out for food I was disgusted with my order and jealous of his, so I played it safe and ordered the exact same thing as him, a good awl hang and cheese sambo, but a boujee one.

Hatch and Sons serve up soft Waterford Blaas, I literally hadn't tried one since I was a kid so I wasn't really expecting much other than a big hunk of bread and your usual average fillings.

The blaa was put in front of me and I could feel myself salivate.

I sunk my teeth into it and my eyes rolled behind my head, it was like the doves were flying, the Angelus was ringing, I paused and took it all in.

Wow.

It was bursting with flavour, had the perfect softness to it and it was just one of those meals you'd crave time and time again.

Smug as ever, I strolled into the office this morning with this article in my head, buzzing that I had discovered this incredible dish before my peers.

How wrong I was.

Here at Lovin everything we write goes up on our own section of the site before it's published. I wrote my title, saved it, and began to dive into this article professing my love for the floury blaa.

Half way through, Megan, my editor, peeks her head over my screen and asks me where the best blaa is from. Being a Waterford local I wasn't surprised of her interest. With my chest puffed and a confident grin on my face I told her "Hatch and Sons".

It was at that moment I could feel this article being torn to shreds, Megan already came across this decadent sambo and already wrote about it, only a month ago.

Ah jaysus!

This sparked a very large discussion on the floor about blaas.

"What are blaas?"

"Are they the same as a floury bap?"

"Can you buy them in the shop?"

I sat back reading my article, feeling my cheesy puns about the Angelus had gone to waste.

Alas, here you are reading it.

Yes... You, hello!

Truth is, that blaa is worth two articles and worth the discussion on the floor.

If you haven't tried it you need to, really.

