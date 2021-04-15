Holly White shows us how to make quick and easy falafels

Holly White shows us how to make quick and easy falafels.

We've spent a lot of time at home and maybe you're getting bored of making the same old thing.

Well, we've sought out help from some of the most experienced hands around.

Holly hosts live vegan cooking classes but today, she's showing us how to make some delicious falafels.

Here's what you'll need to get started:

  • 1 can of chickpeas
  • 1 can of butterbeans
  • 1 red onion, diced - approx 150g
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • 15g chopped parsley
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt, or to taste
  • 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp caraway
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 4 tablespoon of gram flour - chickpea flour (You can substitute this for traditional flour)
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 4 tablespoons of sesame seeds

How to make them:

  1. Simply place all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until you have a smooth paste
  2. Scoop out about a tablespoon and roll it into a ball.
  3. Lay down sesame seeds and roll the balls in it.
  4. Bake at 200* on a baking tray drizzled with olive oil for 20- 25 minutes until browned and crispy or deep fry at 350°F for about 5 minutes or until browned and crispy

These falafels go best with Tahini Cream.

To make that you'll need these ingredients:

  • 100g of tahini
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
  • 1 clove of garlic - pressed
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt & Pepper
  • 100 - 200 ml water.

Simply stir all ingredients except the water together until a paste is formed. Thin out using the water to your preference.

Take a look at how Holly did it:

 

