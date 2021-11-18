Iconic Dublin restaurant is closing its doors for good at the end of the year

No, say it ain't so!

Owners of Coppinger Row, Marc and Conor Bereen, have confirmed the news that their beloved restaurant will close on the 31st December 2021. After 13 years in business, the iconic spot will close for good, making way for a long-planned redevelopment site.

The owners shared their fondness of the restaurant they created:

"Coppinger Row restaurant was at the heart of the South William Street renaissance - opening during the global recession in a quiet side street in the former rag trade quarter and building a new vibe with the help of a fun and dynamic team and our wonderfully loyal customers - It’s been quite a journey!"

The owners are saying au revoir as opposed to goodbye, and will focus on their Charlotte Quay restaurant and their new opening that's coming in the near future. For the next six weeks however they want to celebrate Coppinger Row, and encourage all their loyal customers to do the same. Marc and Conor have asked those customers to share their favourite memories of Coppinger Row on Instagram, and that each week coming up to the closure they'll choose a winner. The prize will be a free lunch for two at Charlotte Quay, so getting cracking if you have good pics at your disposal. Just use the hashtags #AuRevoir and #CoppingerRow to potentially win.

There is hope, however. Marc Bereen says, "“We are hopeful that Coppinger Row could reopen in the redeveloped premises if we can get the landlord to agree to not go to market.” Let's hope this is the case. South William Street won't be the same without Coppinger Row, that's for certain.

If you want to stop by before they close, their opening hours are as follows: Tuesday - Wednesday 5pm - 10pm, and Thursday - Sunday 12pm - 10pm.

Header image via Presence PR

