If you consider yourself a burrito lover, you have go to check this out!

They've already proved they do amazing sambos, now they're moving onto burritos!

147 Deli are at it again, once again proving they're the masters of all things lunch. We have marveled over their creative sambos, and innovative sausage rolls, and now we're getting the grumblies over this.

147 Deli introduces the Beef and Guinness Birria Burrito. Inside is braised beef, coriander and lime crema, avocado, pickled cabbage, rice and pinto beans, and grated cheddar. It also comes with birria jus for all your dipping needs. Or, if you want to follow the deli's example (and we suggest you do; they're the experts) you can just pour it all over your burrito instead.

They close over the weekend, so make sure you get down today or tomorrow to try this bulk of a burrito. They open 9am to 3pm on weekdays.

Header image via Instagram/147deli

