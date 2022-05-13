Indian restaurant Pickle officially added to the Michelin Guide 2022

This will come as no surprise to anyone who's ever dined at any of Sunil's restaurants.

Chef Sunil Ghai took to Instagram to share the exciting news that his first Indian restaurant, Pickle, which he opened in 2016, has been added to the Michelin Guide 2022. Sunil also owns Tiffin, based in Greystones where he lives with his wife Leena, and Street, which he opened most recently in Clonskeagh. This is a huge win for Chef Sunil albeit not surprising to anyone who's dined at his restaurants. All three of his restaurants consistently receive rave reviews.

On the Michelin Guide site, they say this of Pickle's inclusion:

Advertisement

"It might not look much from the outside but inside the place really comes alive. Spices are lined up on the kitchen counter and dishes are fresh and vibrant; the lamb curry with bone marrow is divine. Good value early dinner menu."

As if it wasn't already, its place on the Michelin Guide only further solidifies Pickle as one of the top spots for Indian food in Ireland. Huge congratulations to Chef Sunil and his whole team at Pickle.

If you're looking to make a booking at Pickle, you can do so HERE.

Header image via Instagram/picklerestaurant

Advertisement

READ ON: 7 Eurovision viewing parties happening in Dublin this weekend