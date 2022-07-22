'It's been a journey' - Bear Lemon owner Ciara Lennon to sell business after 5 years

The plant-based bakery has gone from strength to strength since opening back in 2017.

Bear Lemon owner Ciara Lennon has announced she's selling the hugely successful business, hopefully to another passionate vegan baker who'll put their own spin on it.

In a candid Instagram post and video, Ciara spoke about her journey with Bear Lemon - from starting the business in the kitchen of her family home, to converting the garage to a production kitchen after a successful collaboration with Folkster led to bulk orders from cafés all over Dublin, to eventually opening her own bakery. She said: "I had a dream to elevate vegan treats in Ireland and I really think I have done that", adding "it would be wrong for me to hold onto something just for the sake of holding on".

Ciara also spoke of feeling stuck and unmotivated, and of being the personality type to push through those feelings to a point of sickness and distress in the past. She credited spiritual mentor Claire McGrath for helping her through "the darkest of days" and providing an acceptance of change, letting go and stepping into the unknown.

Ciara concluded by saying that she will be selling Bear Lemon, and that the post and and video were a way to "put this idea into motion and see what kind of response I get". Anyone interested in purchasing the business can contact Ciara at [email protected] or via DM.

She also confirmed this is "not the end" of Bear Lemon, and that the bakery will remain open Wednesday - Sunday each week for all your plant-based treat needs.

