It's Cherry season - Three cherrylicious dishes to try in Dublin city

By Megan Cassidy

July 19, 2020 at 10:44am

Have you noticed cherries popping up on the menu of late?

They're in season at the moment, so you'll probably notice more Black Forest Gateau, cherry pies, and Instrammable cherry snack-stacks filling up your feed.

Here's three Dublin dishes with cherry at the fore should you wish to get involved:

Cherrylicious pancakes at Urbanity Dublin 

A Dublin brunch fave - Banana pancakes, banana cream, roasted hazelnuts, banana crumb, cardamom chocolate sauce, topped off with amarena cherries. For the most hard core of sweet toothed-folk.

Cherry macarons at Chapter One

The inspiration for today's post, these little beauts at Chapter One look absolutely mouth-watering. One bite and they're gone, so savour every second.

Portmarnock Pavlova at Sweet Carolines Ice Cream Shop

People come from far and wide to sample the famed Portmarnock pavlova from this gourmet ice cream parlour by the beach. In the interests of health and safety we recommend you don't share this with a pal.

Read next: Ssssh... A brand new 'Secret Garden' has opened behind this Dublin restaurant

Lead image via Twitter/ChapterOne 

