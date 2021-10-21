It's International Nacho Day - celebrate at one of these Dublin spots

Cue all the nacho cheese puns...
Is there anyone who doesn't love a big bowl of nachos? We think not. So it's only fitting there be a day just to celebrate their greatness. Well, that day is today, 21st October! If you're a fellow nacho lover, we've got some spots you might want to think of popping into today.
1. J.W. Sweetman's
Location: Burgh Quay
You read the caption. Beer + Nachos = Happiness. What better way to celebrate Friday eve (as in Thursday) than with a bowl of nachos from J. W. Sweetman's. They close at 11pm tonight.
2. Tribeca
Location: Ranelagh
This Ranelagh wing spot also makes a badass batch of nachos. Tribeca opens 12-11:30pm on Thursdays, so plenty of time to stop by.
3. Salsa
Locations: Custom House Square & Parnell Street
Tuck into some gooey nachos and stunning Mexican food at Salsa this International Nacho Day.
4. Bosh Burger
Location: Eden Quay
This bowl of nachos took a tour of Dublin city and they look incredible. Bosh Burger opens 4-11pm today.
5. Brickyard
Location: Dundrum
Brickyard Gastropub beside Balally Luas Stop doesn't just make any ordinary nachos - they make Poppadom Nachos. These bad boys are covered with tikka masala, cheese, cucumber, pomegranate raita, and mango chutney. These are a must try.
6. 777
Location: S Great George's Street
777 know what they're doing when it comes to Mexican food and their nachos reflect this. Why not enjoy a margarita with your nachos?
7. Caliente Mexican
Location: Dundrum
This new Mexican has only just started running out of PMACs in Dundrum, and they've already made a huge impact. This has got to be one of the prettiest nacho displays we've ever seen. Who knew a bowl of nachos could look so pretty?
8. Dillinger's
Location: Ranelagh
If you're serious about nachos, and you've got a big appetite, then Dillinger's is the place to be! Their nachos grande are exactly that. Grande. They come with a serious helping of guac and chilli, so you're not gonna have room for much else.
9. Hush
Location: Rathmines
Help yourself to a hefty bowl of nachos at Hush in Rathmines, open from 5.30pm this evening! They're all for celebrating this amazing day.
We wish you a very happy international nacho day indeed!
Header image via Instagram/caliente_mexican
