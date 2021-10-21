It's International Nacho Day - celebrate at one of these Dublin spots

Cue all the nacho cheese puns...

Is there anyone who doesn't love a big bowl of nachos? We think not. So it's only fitting there be a day just to celebrate their greatness. Well, that day is today, 21st October! If you're a fellow nacho lover, we've got some spots you might want to think of popping into today.

1. J.W. Sweetman's

Location: Burgh Quay

You read the caption. Beer + Nachos = Happiness. What better way to celebrate Friday eve (as in Thursday) than with a bowl of nachos from J. W. Sweetman's. They close at 11pm tonight.

2. Tribeca

Location: Ranelagh

This Ranelagh wing spot also makes a badass batch of nachos. Tribeca opens 12-11:30pm on Thursdays, so plenty of time to stop by.

3. Salsa

Locations: Custom House Square & Parnell Street

Tuck into some gooey nachos and stunning Mexican food at Salsa this International Nacho Day.

4. Bosh Burger

Location: Eden Quay

This bowl of nachos took a tour of Dublin city and they look incredible. Bosh Burger opens 4-11pm today.

5. Brickyard

Location: Dundrum

Brickyard Gastropub beside Balally Luas Stop doesn't just make any ordinary nachos - they make Poppadom Nachos. These bad boys are covered with tikka masala, cheese, cucumber, pomegranate raita, and mango chutney. These are a must try.

6. 777

Location: S Great George's Street

777 know what they're doing when it comes to Mexican food and their nachos reflect this. Why not enjoy a margarita with your nachos?

7. Caliente Mexican

Location: Dundrum

This new Mexican has only just started running out of PMACs in Dundrum, and they've already made a huge impact. This has got to be one of the prettiest nacho displays we've ever seen. Who knew a bowl of nachos could look so pretty?

8. Dillinger's

Location: Ranelagh

If you're serious about nachos, and you've got a big appetite, then Dillinger's is the place to be! Their nachos grande are exactly that. Grande. They come with a serious helping of guac and chilli, so you're not gonna have room for much else.

9. Hush

Location: Rathmines

Help yourself to a hefty bowl of nachos at Hush in Rathmines, open from 5.30pm this evening! They're all for celebrating this amazing day.

We wish you a very happy international nacho day indeed!

Header image via Instagram/caliente_mexican

