It's International Nacho Day - celebrate at one of these Dublin spots

By Katy Thornton

October 21, 2021 at 9:05am

Share:
It's International Nacho Day - celebrate at one of these Dublin spots

Cue all the nacho cheese puns...

Is there anyone who doesn't love a big bowl of nachos? We think not. So it's only fitting there be a day just to celebrate their greatness. Well, that day is today, 21st October! If you're a fellow nacho lover, we've got some spots you might want to think of popping into today.

1. J.W. Sweetman's

Location: Burgh Quay

You read the caption. Beer + Nachos = Happiness. What better way to celebrate Friday eve (as in Thursday) than with a bowl of nachos from J. W. Sweetman's. They close at 11pm tonight.

2. Tribeca

Location: Ranelagh

This Ranelagh wing spot also makes a badass batch of nachos. Tribeca opens 12-11:30pm on Thursdays, so plenty of time to stop by.

3. Salsa

Locations: Custom House Square & Parnell Street

Tuck into some gooey nachos and stunning Mexican food at Salsa this International Nacho Day.

4. Bosh Burger

Location: Eden Quay

This bowl of nachos took a tour of Dublin city and they look incredible. Bosh Burger opens 4-11pm today.

5. Brickyard

Location: Dundrum

Brickyard Gastropub beside Balally Luas Stop doesn't just make any ordinary nachos - they make Poppadom Nachos. These bad boys are covered with tikka masala, cheese, cucumber, pomegranate raita, and mango chutney. These are a must try.

Image via Instagram

6. 777

Location: S Great George's Street

777 know what they're doing when it comes to Mexican food and their nachos reflect this. Why not enjoy a margarita with your nachos?

7. Caliente Mexican

Location: Dundrum

This new Mexican has only just started running out of PMACs in Dundrum, and they've already made a huge impact. This has got to be one of the prettiest nacho displays we've ever seen. Who knew a bowl of nachos could look so pretty?

8. Dillinger's

Location: Ranelagh

If you're serious about nachos, and you've got a big appetite, then Dillinger's is the place to be! Their nachos grande are exactly that. Grande. They come with a serious helping of guac and chilli, so you're not gonna have room for much else.

9. Hush

Location: Rathmines

Help yourself to a hefty bowl of nachos at Hush in Rathmines, open from 5.30pm this evening! They're all for celebrating this amazing day.

We wish you a very happy international nacho day indeed!

Header image via Instagram/caliente_mexican

READ ON: You can now get pizza by the slice at this new Foxrock spot

Share:

Latest articles

The O’Briens Gin Sale of dreams is back and trust us, you’ve got to try these cocktails

Ice skating Blanchardstown is back for the festive season!

Can you settle the debate of which cruffin is better?

A weekly round up of some of Dublin's best sambos

You may also love

Can you settle the debate of which cruffin is better?

It's Treats Tuesday - and we've got the perfect round up for you

Had enough PSL's to last a lifetime? Here are some other delish hot drinks to enjoy this season

Hot Girl Halloween has arrived with this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.