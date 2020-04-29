Dublin restaurant helping you up your game for date night

Dinner, candlelight and a bottle of wine... better than a scene out of Lady and the Tramp.

Date nights look a little different these days what with 100 per cent of them taking place in your own gaff. Trying to differentiate date night from any other night of the week can prove somewhat of a challenge, especially if you've gotten a little too used to the working from home uniform (that being pyjamas, fluffy socks, and the general appearance of having just woken up... even at 5pm).

But if there's one thing we've learned over the past weeks it's that being home isn't all bad and while you may not be able to venture out for a meal at your favourite date night spot, there are still any number of places offering order in services.

Kinara Kitchen amongst them, who have done one better and are now giving you the chance to win a bottle of wine with your takeaway. Can I hear you say winner winner red or white with dinner?!

Available every Wednesday and Thursday, just order through WhatsApp and you'll be entered into the draw - make sure to mention whether you'd prefer red or white too.

A difficult time for the food and beverage industry, Kinara Group put its collection takeaway service in place back in mid-March - allowing staff to continue supporting customers and suppliers over the past few weeks, many of whom have been working with the group for almost two decades.

They've also added some new additions to the menu including their famous Lamb or Chicken Biryani, which join favourites such as Malai Tikka and Aloo Tikki. Each dish is priced 15 per cent lower than usual sit-in prices and orders can be made from 4pm each day via WhatsApp message (include your name, order and preferred time for collection). See below for numbers:

Kinara Kitchen, Ranelagh - WhatsApp message 089 9619650

Kinara, Clontarf - WhatsApp message 089 9610533

Kajjal, Malahide - WhatsApp message 089 9523204

