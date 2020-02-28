Kinara Kitchen serving up alternative Thali menu to spice brunch up a bit

Much as I love the weekend brunch ritual, the whole thing can get a bit sameish sometimes.

Avocado toast this, poached eggs that. Now, I know what you're thinking - if it ain't broke don't fix it. But every now and then a craving for something different will hit and you'll be glad to know that there's somewhere with more than just eggs and avo on offer.

Whether that day is today, tomorrow or in the not so distant future, it will come regardless - so make sure Kinara Kitchen is top of your list when it does.

Launching a brand spanking new Sunday brunch, theirs will feature delicious cocktails and authentic convivial sharing plates. Nestled in Ranelagh Village, Kinara Kitchen is a restaurant that runs on community.

Sharing plates feature heavily on the new menu, with options ranging from spicy lamb to potato and cheese fritters, calamari, pakora and tandoori prawns.

And for the main event, foodies will be spoilt for choice with the likes of chickpea curry, lobster jalfrezi or the Biryani alternative which is an old-time eastern cuisine best enjoyed shared.

What about the roast? Fret not, the folks at Kinara Kitchen know no Sunday would complete without one and their Pakastani Roast Chicken takes pride of place. Served with spicy potatoes, sauteed veg, rice and naan.

DJ BazzaRanks and his team will be on hand to provide the tunes every Sunday afternoon. Combining the flavours of Pakistani and Eastern cuisine, the new Thali Sunday all-day menu is available from 12pm to 9pm.