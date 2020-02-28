Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • Food /

  • Kinara Kitchen serving up alternative Thali menu to spice brunch up a bit

Kinara Kitchen serving up alternative Thali menu to spice brunch up a bit

By Sarah Finnan

February 28, 2020 at 9:41am

Share:

Much as I love the weekend brunch ritual, the whole thing can get a bit sameish sometimes.

Avocado toast this, poached eggs that. Now, I know what you're thinking - if it ain't broke don't fix it. But every now and then a craving for something different will hit and you'll be glad to know that there's somewhere with more than just eggs and avo on offer.

Whether that day is today, tomorrow or in the not so distant future, it will come regardless - so make sure Kinara Kitchen is top of your list when it does.

Launching a brand spanking new Sunday brunch, theirs will feature delicious cocktails and authentic convivial sharing plates. Nestled in Ranelagh Village, Kinara Kitchen is a restaurant that runs on community.

Thali brunch menu at Kinara Kitchen

Sharing plates feature heavily on the new menu, with options ranging from spicy lamb to potato and cheese fritters, calamari, pakora and tandoori prawns.

And for the main event, foodies will be spoilt for choice with the likes of chickpea curry, lobster jalfrezi or the Biryani alternative which is an old-time eastern cuisine best enjoyed shared.

What about the roast? Fret not, the folks at Kinara Kitchen know no Sunday would complete without one and their Pakastani Roast Chicken takes pride of place. Served with spicy potatoes, sauteed veg, rice and naan.

new Thali menu at Kinara Kitchen

DJ BazzaRanks and his team will be on hand to provide the tunes every Sunday afternoon. Combining the flavours of Pakistani and Eastern cuisine, the new Thali Sunday all-day menu is available from 12pm to 9pm.

READ NEXT: A Dublin pub has launched an intense ‘Man v Burger’ eating challenge

Share:

Latest articles

Shaggy and his crew were on the pints in town last night

Nine places to get brunch in The Liberties

Treat yourself to some goosebumps with Willie O'Connor's incredible 3Arena entrance

National Leprechaun Museum giving 29-year-olds free entry this weekend

You may also love

A Dublin pub has launched an intense 'Man v Burger' eating challenge

A Dublin restaurant is now serving pancake platters

People with these five names can get free pizza on International Women's Day

Luxury Dublin bakery launches mystery box to cut down on food waste

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy