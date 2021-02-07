Kinder Bueno French toast is EXACTLY what your Sunday needs

Kinder Bueno French toast. I repeat... KINDER. BUENO. FRENCH. TOAST!

I've said it once and I'll say it again - good food is the ultimate mood booster. It's very hard to stay angry when chowing down on something tasty. And if there's one thing we could all do with a little more of these days, it's all them happy vibes.

Today's good mood comes courtesy of Two Pups café who have just added a new Kinder Bueno French toast to their already very drool-worthy menu. Sharing a look at the mouth-watering, tummy rumbling new creation, it just as beautiful as you'd expect... if not even more so.

"Kinder Bueno French Toast...hazelnut praline cream, crispy wafers, chocolate cremeaux. On the menu all weekend, a much deserved treat after the week we’ve had!"

If you only eat one thing for breakfast this Sunday, make it this. Actually, this could be eaten for any meal of the day so enjoy how and when you please. Open for click and collect until 4pm so lucky you if they're within your 5km.

PSA: Their Valentine's Day supper club menu has just gone up too and ordering one will definitely win you brownie points with your other half/friend/housemate.

Header image via Instagram/Two Pups Coffee