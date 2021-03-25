Good news! La Peniche reopens for takeaway today

La Peniche is back after several long weeks of closure.

Reopening their doors today for the first time since Christmas, the team took to social media earlier this week to announce their imminent return.

Confirming that they'd be back on Thursday, they even have a new menu to boot too with options including garlic bread, bruschetta, buffalo chicken wings, salad and many a different pizza.

That news definitely floats our boat.

Debating whether to reopen for quite some time now, owners gauged public interest in the idea of takeaway coffees or the like by asking customers to vote in a poll on Twitter. Garnering a mostly positive response, it proved to be just the encouragement the team needed to take action and put a proper reopening plan in place.

Find them along the canal on Mespil Road in Dublin 4.

Header image via Instagram/La Peniche