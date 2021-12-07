L'Gueuleton owner takes over and reopens beloved Drury Street restaurant Luna

This comes two and a half years after the New York Italian style restaurant ceased trading.

Luna Restaurant closed down in May 2019 rather abruptly. At the time, they said, "This was a very tough decision to make but unavoidable, despite our best efforts." Originally Luna opened on Drury Street in 2015 and was much loved by the people of Dublin City Centre. The news of its sudden closure really struck people, after four years in business.

Well, this news is just as striking, and in a good way. Owner of L'Gueuleton and Hogan's acquired the property, and has reopened Luna for business. Head chef of L'Gueuleton Ben Dineen will move to focus his attention on Luna. He told The Irish Times:

"I’ve put every waking minute into L’Gueuleton since I took over, three years ago. I’ve built an amazing team over there. I’m really focusing on this now. I’m going to give this everything."

The menu is short and sweet, with dishes such as Oysters and Terrine de Langoustine to start, and Porcini and Pecoroni Gnocchi and Fillet of Beef for mains. Dishes come with duck fat roasties (sorry, but we'd go just for these) and roast carrots in rosemary honey. There's also the choice of sea salt and thyme hand cut fries, or truffle mac n cheese, and we would understand if you couldn't decide and ordered both. We really would.

Reservations are available to be made from today through this link HERE.

Header image via Instagram/luna_dublin

