McDonald's drive-thru to reopen in Dublin next week

Forced to close back in March, McDonald's will begin a phased reopening of their Irish branches from next week.

If you've been missing your Maccas more than you'd care to admit, now is the time to jump for joy as the popular fast-food chain has confirmed that a number of their Dublin drive-thrus will reopen next week. Hallelujah.

Set to begin a phased reopening of their Irish branches, the restaurant chain will get the ball rolling with six of its restaurants in the Dublin area - the locations of which will be confirmed next week. Opening for drive-thru only, the service will reopen from next Wednesday, May 20th.

Forced to close amid measures put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19, McDonald's has been closed since the end of March. Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has welcomed the news, writing:

" As a key purchaser of Irish produce and a significant employer, I warmly welcome today’s announcement that @McDonaldsIRL restaurants will begin a cautious reopening in Ireland from May 20th. Little steps of encouragement for suppliers, staff and customers alike!"

Contactless payment is encouraged where possible and a number of other added health measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of staff and customers including fewer people in the kitchen/service areas, reduced hours and the introduction of perspex screens in key areas.

Oh McDonald's, we've missed you so.

