McDonald's reopening restaurants to walk-in customers this month

By Sarah Finnan

June 9, 2020 at 4:02pm

Fast-food chain McDonald's has confirmed that they'll be implementing a walk-in service for customers later this month.

Having already reopened their drive-thru service to the public, McDonald's has confirmed that customers will be able to make use of walk-in services across all Irish branches from the end of this month.

As was the case with the reopening of the restaurant's drive-thru facilities, the service will be implemented across Irish branches on a phased basis with staff rolling out measures to enable walk-in orders across outlets from June 24th.

Customer numbers will be limited and anyone wishing to avail of the service is asked to come in alone wherever possible. The popular fast-food chain has also said that there will be fewer self-order screens in operation, with the ones that are in use being sanitised every 30 minutes or less.

Customers will be provided with clear signposting and floor-markings to allow for a one-way system to be implemented in store and there will also be sanitation stations dotted around the facilities for patrons to use.

Speaking of the news, McDonald's CEO Paul Pomroy said:

"I know that opening those doors will be incredibly satisfying for our restaurant teams, but it will also mean them getting used to the measures we have implemented to enable us to safely return."

Seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed to the public.

