A Dublin Restaurant Is Offering Free Jägermeister To Any Couples Who Get Engaged Tonight

It's Valentine's Day and Dublin restaurants will be filled to the brim with wining and dining couples later this evening.

Loved-up pairs of all kinds will be catered for, from first dates to long-term relationships, as well as Mams and Dads out for a hard-earned break from their little ones.

Another subgroup that will be out in force will be those who are more than ready to walk down the aisle and that means there'll be plenty of folks getting down on one knee in full view of packed restaurants.

Whatever way you feel about this proposal method, it sounds all the better when you throw in free drink and that's exactly the brainwave Michael's in Mount Merrion has come up with for this evening.

The restaurant has announced that it will be giving out free Jägermeister for any couple who get engaged on its premises tonight, a gesture which should be enough to ease the nerves after popping the big question.

Even better, anyone who gets rejected will be served with a double. We can't think of a more appropriate way to mend a broken heart.



