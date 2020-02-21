Michelin-starred Dublin restaurant L'Ecrivain to close after 31 years in business

Dublin Michelin-starred restaurant, L'Ecrivain, is set to close its doors after more than 30 years in business.

The owners of L'Ecrivain, Derry and Sallyanne Clarke, announced the decision to close the popular Baggot Street restaurant in a statement on Thursday.

L'Ecrivain will close in July, which will give the establishment the opportunity to honour current bookings and allow customers to avail of gift vouchers.

The couple said: "We are very proud of our time in business and we feel that the time is right to end on a high while the business is still relevant and successful."

Derry and Sallyanne opened the restaurant in July 1989 and L'Ecrivain has held a Michelin star since 2003.

The owners thanked their loyal customers and suppliers over the years and the 30 staff members currently employed by the restaurant were told of the decision to close before the media was made aware, as Derry made it clear that he wanted to close the business the right way.

Plans are in place to open a more casual establishment in Temple Bar, near the Millennium Bridge, later this year according to a report in The Irish Times.

