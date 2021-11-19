Mince pies are on the way to one of Dublin's most iconic bakeries

And you just know they're going to be some of the best mince pies you've ever tasted.

You only have one more week to wait until Bread 41 releases their mince pies, and you're going to need to prepare for their take on them. Bread 41 is notoriously innovative and fantastic at all baked goods they try their hand at, and something as classic as a mince pie will surely only be more unreal under their expertise.

I mean... just look at their cinnamon buns. If these are anything to go by, then their mince pies are going to be absolutely sensational.

Owner and head baker Eoin Cluskey says: "Nothing says Christmas like a mince pie. We make them using a very special family recipe and that same care and love that went into the original goes into each and every one, even on this larger scale." In the meantime, we'll just drool over this picture of their mince pies from last year. The perfect little festive treat.

The mince pies go on sale from Friday 26th November. You can order them online or get them in-store. Bread 41 opens Monday to Friday from 7am to 2pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 8am to 2pm.

