Mince pies are on the way to one of Dublin's most iconic bakeries

By Katy Thornton

November 19, 2021 at 12:30pm

Share:
Mince pies are on the way to one of Dublin's most iconic bakeries

And you just know they're going to be some of the best mince pies you've ever tasted.

You only have one more week to wait until Bread 41 releases their mince pies, and you're going to need to prepare for their take on them. Bread 41 is notoriously innovative and fantastic at all baked goods they try their hand at, and something as classic as a mince pie will surely only be more unreal under their expertise.

I mean... just look at their cinnamon buns. If these are anything to go by, then their mince pies are going to be absolutely sensational.

Owner and head baker Eoin Cluskey says: "Nothing says Christmas like a mince pie. We make them using a very special family recipe and that same care and love that went into the original goes into each and every one, even on this larger scale." In the meantime, we'll just drool over this picture of their mince pies from last year. The perfect little festive treat.

The mince pies go on sale from Friday 26th November. You can order them online or get them in-store. Bread 41 opens Monday to Friday from 7am to 2pm, and Saturdays and Sundays 8am to 2pm.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: 5 places to preorder your Christmas Dinner

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Join our Lovin pals in the Discover You Challenge and you could WIN €500

Obsessed with your pup? This pet painting class may just be for you

7 amazing Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life

5 places to preorder your Christmas Dinner

You may also love

7 amazing Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life

There's a Krispy Kreme store opening in Swords this month!

Could this be the boujiest brunch in Dublin?

7 stunning dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.