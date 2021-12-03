Mint in Mount Merrion are bringing you a seasonal special this week

We have watched the Instagram video about 17 times now and it does not get old!

Mint in Mount Merrion only opened last month, but already they have a reputation for gorge beverages and treats. They do bubble tea, stunning sandwiches, as well as a ton of baked goods and ice-cream. This afternoon they introduced their new winter special and it's festive alright.

Their winter special is a mulled wine ganache, atop a cinnamon graham cracker, with a swiss meringue, as well as a candied orange. Essentially, it looks like an incredibly fancy smore, and it is at the top of our to try list.

Mint in Mount Merrion opens Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 5pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 5pm.

Header image via Instagram/mint_coffee_dublin

